Windows Live Writer Portable 2.0 Now with U3

08NOV08 Major Update! Version 3 is here!!
This past February I posted a launcher for Windows Live Writer so that you can take it with your between computers and retain all your settings. Today I am releasing version 2.0 of the Launcher. Much has changed with Windows Live Writer and I have learned some new techniques for making it portable. This is a much cleaner implementation and it plays better with Windows Vista.
Additionally, this version will work with U3. U3 is a software launcher that is built by SanDisk and comes on most (if not all) of their latest USB sticks. You can read more about U3 at SanDisk. The U3 installation is just a little different and I have provided instructions for that as well. Don’t worry if you do not have U3. It will work either way.
Below is an outline for how to get the application to work. Unfortunately, if you were a previous user there is no clean upgrade path. The latest Windows Live Writer uses different registry keys and files. I recommend copying the old directory structure off your USB device and then deleting it from the device. Then do a clean install using these instructions.
The File: WLWPortable2.zip
This zip file does NOT contain everything you need to run Windows Live Writer. This is simply a launcher which will run Windows Live Writer in a self contained environment so you can take everything with you between computers via your USB memory device.
Non U3 users: Here is a summary of how to get this portable app to work on a normal non U3 device:
1. Unzip this file to somewhere on your hard drive.
2. If you don’t plan to use U3 you can safely deleted the file called WindowsLiveWriter Portable.u3p
3. Download Windows Live Writer from: http://get.live.com/betas/writer_betas
4. Install Windows Live Write as usual. You don’t even have to run it, just so long as it is installed. This is fairly straight forward but you might want to look over the details I have written below.
5. Copy ALL of the files FROM C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Writer TO the new structure on your USB drive that looks like the graphic below \WindowsLiveWriterPortable\App\WindowsLiveWriter
6. You can now uninstall Windows Live Writer if you want.
7. Copy the whole WindowsLiveWriter Portable folder to your USB stick.
8. Be sure to read the caveats.
To use Windows Live Writer from your USB drive simply double click on WindowsLiveWriterPortable.exe and it will take care of the necessary registry settings and document paths.
U3 users: Here is a summary of how to get this portable app to run on your U3 device
1. Unzip this file to somewhere on your hard drive.
2. From your U3 launch pad click Add programs and select Install from my computer.
3. Navigate to the location you unzipped the files to in step #1. Select the u3p file and click Open.
4. Click Next.
5. When the install is done, click Done.
6. Install Windows Live Write as usual. You don’t even have to run it, just so long as it is installed. This is fairly straight forward but you might want to look over the details I have written below.
7. Go back to the U3 Launch Pad and click the Explore Drive XX:(mine shows G: but yours might be different)
8. When you see the window open for drive xx: make sure you can see a folder called system. You might not because it is a hidden folder. If you can’t see it, see this note on viewing hidden folders.
9. Copy ALL of the files FROM C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Writer TO the new structure on your USB drive that looks like the graphic below USBDRIVELETTER:\System\Apps\DE5F518C-0D5F-4356-9994-B7C008D73F5C\Data\App\WindowsLiveWriter
10. You can now uninstall Windows Live Write if you want.
To use Windows Live Writer from your USB drive simply go to the U3 Launcher and click on the WindowLiveWriter Portable icon and it will take care of the necessary registry settings and document paths.
Caveats
This program will work well from your USB device but there are some minor annoyances.
1. When you move your device from a different computer you might not see your drafts and latest posts in the right hand pane. Just go to File -> Open and you will be able to select these files.
2. Between machines the style of your weblog doesn’t always stick. If you want to get it again by clicking Weblog -> Edititing and the click the Update Style button.
3. Sometimes between machines you are prompted for the weblog password again.
4. On Vista you will get the ‘Allow’ prompt if you have User Account Control (UAC) turned on (default condition in Vista). This is unavoidable at the moment. The launcher does some manipulation that Vista only lets administrators do.
Details on installing Windows Live Writer
1. Download WLinstaller.exe from: http://get.live.com/betas/writer_betas
2. Double click to start the installer.
3. The following screen will pop up. Unless you want these services you can deselect all of them and click Install
4. The following screen will pop up. Unless you want these services you can deselect all of them except Writer and click Add to Installation
5. The installer will go through its thing. Seems like it takes a long time even on my fast computer. Then you will get this screen and you can click Close.
Remember, you do not even need to launch the program. Follow the procedures above and then you can uninstall Windows Live Writer from your machine.
Viewing Hidden Folders
To view your hidden files and folders:
open up any folder->
select tools from the top menu->
select folder options->
select the view tab->
scroll down until you see a check box to hide selected folders, you can now check and uncheck this as you please to hide or unhide folders and files.
Version of Windows Live Writer now available for a U3 USB drive
Hi TechLifeWeb,
I was under the impression that I will be able to carry around live writer settings to any pc anywhere and start blogging from my flash.
However, I am finding that everytime a go to a new pc i have to reconfigure Windows Live Writer (tell it what is my blog address and all)
Is there an e-mail address that I can e-mail to regarding this?
The idea seems promising to me and I really want to use this.
You shouldn’t have to redo the settings every time. Maybe the password but not the address etc. Are you using a brand new installation of this latest version? It is much much better than the last one.
I picked up a new 4GB SanDisk Cruzer with U3 and installed WLW Latest Beta 3 in minutes.
It all works perfectly.
Thanks for the U3 version.
-Dave Dragon
http://davedragon.rilysi.com
I did find an issue with some plugins that work when WLW is installed on the PC, but not once contained on the Stick.
I had been using the Template Plugin to paste in common HTML and XML I used daily but it would not work from the stick.
I installed wlwHtmlSnippetsTool which works as advertised on the stick.
During the Installation of the plugin you must change the default installation path from the Hard Drive Windows Live Writer\Plugins path to the [stick drive letter]\System\Apps\DE5F518C-0D5F-4356-9994-B7C008D73F5C\Data\App\WindowsLiveWriter\Plugins directory.
Once installed, I recreated the code snippets I use and she works like a charm.
Thanks for this so much! Its exactly what I just had a go at MS for not doing! Now WLW has everything I currently need!
ps to RILYSI
The plugin works fine if you follow the instructions. But I am not using U3, just normal USB. That maybe the problem
Hum. Requires admin rights to run. no good for college then! sucks!
Any chance a new release will have a work around that doesn’t require admin rights? I cant use it if it does!
I was going to review this as well!
Its a real shame
Do contact me via email if you have information on this
I have installed Windows Live Writer on a USB Drive from my Tablet PC (where I have admin rights). When I try to use it on my notebook that has been given to me by my school district, I get this error: “You must be logged in as a local administrator for this launcher to work!!!
How do I use Windows Live Writer on my school notebook?
One thing that I’ve found – I’ve been using WLW for many months, and just installed it on my 2GB USB key this morning. I tested it to make sure that it worked and wrote a post.
Now when I go back to the local copy on my machine, it has ERASED all knowledge of any of the four blogs that I post to. I need to re-enter all of the information for each of them. Not cool.
I’ll continue to use it on my key, but just be aware that if it’s installed on the local machine, it’s going to remove all accounts.
Rod, thanks for pointing this out. Once it’s on USB I have no reason to try and use the installed version so I uninstall it and just use it off the USB.
I tried to download the installer, but can’t seem to get it to download. Is it still live? Is there somewhere else I need to go to get it?
Thanks
============
– lawvol: http://Gate21.net – Life, the Universe, & College Football
@lawvol: no, nothing has changed for the download. Maybe try right clicking on the link? Or use a different browser?
I was wondering if it’s possible to make Windows Live Mail portable. That will be a great help to all Hotmail/Live Mail users who can’t get their inboxes to work with Thunderbird. Thanks a million!
I have used this for some time and it worked perfectly. As of this morning I start it and get “client type not found” and only lets me quit the program. Did anyone get this “client type not found” message before? The contents of the U3 dir look ok.
I solved the error by editing the registry.reg and removing all references to my weblog (so deleted all keys with the corresponding GUID, basically the complete bottom part after [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows Live\Writer\Weblogs]
When I started it again, it asked me again for the credentials and I could continue.
So as you mentioned it sometimes loses credential info but in my case it lost all information related to my blog as a consequence it didnt let me even start WLW so I could only change the registry to fix it.
Nice article – thanks!
I’ve installed this on my USB stick – followed all of the directions etc, but have found that ALL of my draft posts from my local install are gone! Do you know how to recover them? I had one great post in particular that i spent alot of time writing and absolutely NEED to recover because I don’t have time (or the desire) to re-write it. Thanks for your help! PS – maybe you could warn people that this will happen – I would have backed up my drafts and posted info if I had known ahead of time! Visit me @ http://www.momontherun.net
When i try to run the app on my work pc it says I need administrator privileges is there a reason for this and can this be fixed.
I use portable apps JUST for that reason…
I had done it. But when I close the window of WLW, it still running in background. Is the this problem can fix, or it is normal in any system.
I have been using WLW/U3 for a while now and find it convenient, too bad it loads so slow from the mem stick but one instantiated, it’s great.
Ride it like you stole it
Hi can someone upload a copy of the Windows Live Writer Portable 3
the one that you installed on your computer and zip it? I cant install from my machine as I am in the office i dont have admin priveliges.
thanks,
r0ck
I really enjoyed reading this post.Many thanks.
terima kasih atas infonya saya sudah download kesana kemari datanya korup terus
Nice guide here yoh man. It help me with my problem…
Hey broth it really works thanks for this article.
i hope to see the new Version!
