My ASUS ZenBook UX305CA has had issues resuming from sleep running Windows 10. It seems that it resumes but the screen stays black and there isn’t much you can do except force a reboot. Fortunately, I found the solution here: Windows 10 Black Screen After Sleep [Fix]

Click on your Start Menu and type “ Command Prompt ”, and open the first result as administrator.

”, and open the first result as administrator. Type “ powercfg /h off ”, this will turn off the Hibernation feature on your PC – note that if you are on a laptop, this means when the battery runs out you might lose your opened work, so keep that in mind.

”, this will turn off the Hibernation feature on your PC – note that if you are on a laptop, this means when the battery runs out you might lose your opened work, so keep that in mind. After running the command – it will give you no output if it worked – simply restart your PC.

That solution worked for but if you are having the issue and that doesn’t fix it, there are a couple other things to try on that site.

Note: I’m currently running Insider Build 14366rs1_release_160610-1700.