My ASUS ZenBook UX305CA has had issues resuming from sleep running Windows 10. It seems that it resumes but the screen stays black and there isn’t much you can do except force a reboot. Fortunately, I found the solution here: Windows 10 Black Screen After Sleep [Fix]
- Click on your Start Menu and type “Command Prompt”, and open the first result as administrator.
- Type “powercfg /h off”, this will turn off the Hibernation feature on your PC – note that if you are on a laptop, this means when the battery runs out you might lose your opened work, so keep that in mind.
- After running the command – it will give you no output if it worked – simply restart your PC.
That solution worked for but if you are having the issue and that doesn’t fix it, there are a couple other things to try on that site.
Note: I’m currently running Insider Build 14366rs1_release_160610-1700.
I had this problem, but also sometimes on booting. The screen showed nothing but I could see from the disk activity that the PC was going through its usual routine, but not displaying anything! I tried all the fixes on the Web and nothing worked permanently. Eventually, I decided that it must be some incompatibility between bios settings and Windows 10 settings. I reset all bios settings to defaults and rebooted. The PC crashed and refused to boot – I’d obviously set the wrong defaults! Opened up the PC and removed the bios battery for 10 sec – resets the bios properly – put the battery back and rebooted, pressing del to go into bios settings. Went through all settings making sure that hardware was in the right order for booting and that defaults were sensible. The PC had refused to boot because I have two drives in the machine and the default order started with the non-system drive!
So basically, I reset all bios settings to defaults by removing the backup battery for 10 seconds. Then checked setting and changed only those that would have stopped the machine booting. The PC then booted fine, and sleep also works fine with no black screen. I don’t know what bios settings were causing the problem, and don’t care.much. Resetting to defaults fixes the graphics issue.