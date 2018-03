“But the app has experienced growing pains. A number of users are reporting technical difficulties and crashes. The company said they are working to fix the problems. So how does it work? When you join, you sign up with your name, email and phone number — there are no usernames on Vero.”

Via https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/27/vero-is-beating-facebook-instagram-and-snapchat-in-the-ios-app-store.html