Web curation for November 30th 2010

- Gap Wants You to “Add to Foursquare” in New Online Ad Campaign –
Gap and Foursquare’s love affair has taken a new turn this morning, with the retailer debuting an ad campaign featuring interactive “Add to Foursquare” buttons integrated within online ads.
The ads — which are running on a wide variety of sites including Mashable, Gawker and Conde Nast properties — feature Gap holiday fashions and deals along with the Foursquare button, which when clicked, adds a Gap to-do and enables a 30% discount on one regular priced Gap item.
- From Twitter – RT @susanbeebe RT @ByJove LinkedIn launches a share button. http://bit.ly/ecjFsv
- 5 Free Apps to be Thankful For (After a System Wipe) – Wasn't aware of TeraCopy.
- Playboy Outs 250GB Hard Drive Filled with 56 Years of Vintage Magazines – Decide for yourself whether or not to put this one on your holiday wish list, but for those who are interested, and can get away with such a thing with their significant other, Playboy is now selling a 250GB portable hard drive packed with digitally converted Playboy magazines.
This is also interesting from the standpoint of hard drives being used to ship content.
- From Twitter – Ever wonder when you should go to bed? This may help you http://sleepyti.me/index.html
