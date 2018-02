“VLC, the video player of choice for a wide gamut of tinkerers, is finally getting Chromecast/Google Cast support, after years of user pleading and buggy beta appearances. But that’s not all; there’s a huge gamut of genuinely useful new features as it reaches version 3.0.”

Via https://thenextweb.com/apps/2018/02/09/vlc-3-0-now-supports-chromecast-world-better-place/