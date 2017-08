The US Air Force is preparing to launch a X-37B mini robotic space plane on the Falcon 9 rocket in September – but its mission remains a mystery

“The upcoming mission – known as Orbital Test Vehicle-5 – is lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. This is the first time a space plane has launched on a Falcon 9 rocket – yet we still do not know exactly what’s on board the spacecraft, or its mission.”

Via http://ift.tt/2ggU0EY