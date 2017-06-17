Starbucks

Starbucks

Torn between Saturday morning laziness and wanting to get work done at the house before it gets hot I opted to walk down to get coffee and read. I’ll be sweating later but at least I’ll be awake. 😂 For #thirtyhappy 22, Starbucks within walking distance. 23, how awesome is that Kindle cover? I’ve always loved maps. Happy weekend, friends.

