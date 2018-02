SpaceX Just Launched Its First High-Speed Internet Satellites Into Orbit

“Another day, another SpaceX launch. On Thursday morning, after three delays earlier in the week, SpaceX successfully launched its latest Falcon 9 to drop off some low-earth-orbit satellites.”

Via https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/vbppzm/spacex-high-speed-internet-satellites-starlink-broadband-elon-musk