Share From Anywhere Google+ Bookmarklet

I’ve been spending more of my on-line time on Google+. I love it because people share great things and it is really easy to add new great people to follow.
One wish I have is to have it be even easier to share things that I find around the web. Google has made it easy for sites to add a +1 button but it isn’t exactly easy to share content. It isn’t to copy a URL and paste it into Google+ but come on, shouldn’t computers help us out here?
To that end, I have put together this bookmarklet to make sharing easier.
If you aren’t familiar with bookmarklets, they are links you add to your browser’s Bookmarks Toolbar. The idea is that you save the link below to your bookmark bar or favorites. Then when you are out on the web and want to share a page with your Google+ followers, you click the link in your bookmarks and it will grab the title and URL of your page, open a new window and let you compose a post to Google+.
Is it perfect? The good part is that it should work just fine whether you use Chrome, Firefox or even IE. Probably others too but I haven’t tested it. The caveat is that it uses the mobile version of Google+ which if you want to post publicly is easy but takes an extra step if you want to just post to some of your Circles.
How to get the bookmarklet
First be sure that your Bookmarks bar is turned on (see below if not)
Drag this link: Share to G+ up to your Bookmarks Toolbar.
UPDATE 29OCT11: New version! See the update at the end of this post.
A note about Bookmarklets in Chrome: Seems there is a bug in Google Chrome that doesn’t automatically set the title of a bookmarklet so you just get the default icon. The icon will work just fine but if you want a title next to it so you remember what the link does, simply right-click on the icon in your bookmark bar and click edit. Add a name like “Share to G+” (without the quotes) and then click OK. Update 29oct11: Since the original post, Google has fixed this issue.
How to turn on the bookmark bar in various browsers
To turn on the Bookmark Bar in Chrome:
- Click the wrench icon on the browser toolbar.
- Select Bookmarks.
- Select Always show bookmarks bar.
- (or ctrl+shift+B)
To turn on the Bookmarks Toolbar in Firefox:
- On the menu bar, click View, select Toolbars, and then select Bookmarks Toolbar.
To turn on the Links bar in IE:
- On the menu bar, click View, select Toolbars, and then select Links.
- Note: in IE, it might be easier for you to right-click on the link above and then select ‘Add to Favorites’. Then in the dialog that pops up, choose the links folder.
Usage
When you are on a page and you click the bookmarklet you will see this screen. See the notes on it for more information:
UPDATE 29OCT11: New version does a +1 and Share using the interface well are all used to in Google+! Now your shares don’t look like they are coming from the mobile interface. Drag this one to your toolbar:
+Share on G+
Marcela De Vivo mentioned this Article on plus.google.com.
Try this Bookmarklets.
This was working perfectly until a couple of days ago. From the Google+ post where I originally found a link to this site, it appears I am not alone. Ahy ideas?
– Hutch
Link back to where I found this on Google+: https://plus.google.com/107022061436866576067/posts/JGkwncbSysT
Can you post the source code so I can copy paste into my iPhone bookmarklet
javascript:var d=document,w=window,f='https://plusone.google.com/_/+1/confirm?hl=en&url=',l=d.location,e=encodeURIComponent,u=f+e(l.href);a=function(){if(!w.open(u,'gplusshare','toolbar=0,resizable=1,scrollbars=1,status=1,width=450,height=295'))l.href=u;};if (/Firefox/.test(navigator.userAgent)) setTimeout(a, 0); else a();void(0)
Thank you so much for making this available!
Hello,
Can you make a bookmarklet like this for me?
@Joe, try using the updated version. See the 29OCT11 update.
Where to go to leave feedback or get help with this bookmarklet? It always pops up in mobile mode and clicking Desktop mode shows no related content unless the item has already been submitted and although it works, in mobile mode, it always states that an error occurred.
New Version! Now works the way we are used to sharing links on Google+. See the 29OCT11 update.
[…] it perfect? Well, like my share from anywhere bookmarklet, the good part is that it should work just fine whether you use Chrome, Firefox or even IE. […]
I built this about a month ago. I think my JS is a little more efficient, and location is automatically detected. Anyway, have a look:
http://dpeck.net/toG+
People might also prefer the “+Everything” chrome add-on which adds the black “Google bar” to whatever webpage you’re on for easy sharing/access to notifications.
http://goo.gl/Qpm4q
Just what I was looking for.
Not a bad idea. but i prefer the Share Chrome extension by Google
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/idaeealfhcijmeigljaopafdapgijdcb
If you use the SpellBook extension for Chrome you can just drop the link into the Bookmarklets folder of your bookmarks bar and then have instant context menu access.
Also, as of Oct 8th, the Chrome bug mentioned doesn’t exist… it’ll properly set the title of the bookmarklet.
1. You declare a variable “e” twice in one declaration, which is a bit silly.
2. You get the selected text on the page (variable “s”) and then don’t actually use it. Perhaps you meant to do this:
u=f+’?content=’+e(s||d.title)+e(‘ – ‘)+e(l.href)+’&v=compose&hideloc=1’
3. You declare the variables d, w, e, k, x, s, f, l, u, a in the *global* scope, which will break scripts on any pages that use variables with the same names – there will be millions of them, since those are very popular variable names. It would be *much* better to wrap your code in an anonymous function to avoid polluting the global scope:
(function () { … your code goes here … })();
Might be nice and convenient to post the java source for the bookmarklet to accommodate smartphone users currently browsing ur site. 🙂
Thx 4 sharing. Good stuff!
The new +1 button will let you +1 and then share to any of your circles (being slowly rolled out). It works better than this thing but not every site has +1 yet.
Thanks for doing this! Awkward that Google has not provided on yet. I think Google+ was just as much a surprise to them as Wave — except that this was a good surprise!
