Is one of your faves live-tweeting The Bachelor? At a herpetology conference all weekend? Ranting about politics? Relentlessly promoting their new web series? Mute them until they’ve calmed down.

Try out: Quiet Time by Twitter user @kylewmahan. Just log on with your twitter account and mute your noisy buddy for a configurable amount of time. This is something that should be a default feature on Twitter!

Also on: