“BARCELONA (Reuters) – The moon will get its first mobile phone network next year, enabling high-definition streaming from the lunar landscape back to earth, part of a project to back the first privately funded moon mission. Vodafone Germany, network equipment maker Nokia and carmaker Audi (VOWG_p.”

Via https://www.reuters.com/article/us-telecoms-mobileworld-moon/moon-to-get-first-mobile-phone-network-idUSKCN1GB27A