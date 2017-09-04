Maritime Museum of San Diego Posted on September 4, 2017 by Scott Kingery The Star of India looking splendid this weekend for the annual Festival of Sail. Photo taken at: Maritime Museum of San Diego
lorettacaponi liked this Status on instagram.com.
rupertnewman liked this Status on instagram.com.
taste_space liked this Status on instagram.com.
.
.
.
.
.
#boating #sailaway #boatlife #yachtparty #sailboat #sailinglife #yachtlife #luxuryyacht #yachting #superyachts #yachtclub #motoryacht #superyacht #yachtdesign #charter #megayachts #billionairetoys #yachtinglifestyle #megayacht #yachtworld #igerssandiego #sandiego_ca #mysdphoto #allthingssd #sandiegoliving #sandiego_visuals #iphoneography #iphoneonly #iphonesia #iphoneography #Prisma
via instagram.com
legattolifestyle liked this Status on instagram.com.
forks_and_chopsticks liked this Status on instagram.com.
jerry_burke_ liked this Status on instagram.com.
rad3sixty liked this Status on instagram.com.
sailing.adeline liked this Status on instagram.com.
reidweth liked this Status on instagram.com.
yachtnerd liked this Status on instagram.com.