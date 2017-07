Linux just got one of its biggest kernel updates yet says Linus Torvalds

“Linux creator Linus Torvalds on Sunday announced the arrival of the Linux 4.12 kernel, which is notable for its size thanks to addition support for AMD’s new Radeon RX Vega graphics card. As noted by Phoronix, Linux 4.12 brought over one million lines of new code to the kernel since 4.”

