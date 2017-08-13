Installing Windows 7 in 2017

For various reasons I recently needed to do a fresh install of Windows 7 on my Home Theater PC. It isn’t a hard process these days but you can save yourself a ton of frustration if you follow a step by step procedure. This includes the non-intuitive steps of installing a couple hot-fixes before you actually perform any updates to the OS.

During the install I kept notes over on my wiki page. I would have posted them all here but that page is easier to modify and leave this one here as a sign post.