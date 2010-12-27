How-to Set Up IR Server Suite with HD-PVR and Media Center

I wrote a post a little while ago about How-to use the HD-PVR with Windows Media Center. A lot of people, including me, have experienced slow channel changes with the internal HD-PVR IR blaster. One of the options with the native Hauppauge drivers is to use an external IR blaster. We’ve been using the IR Server Suite which is very powerful but the documentation is a little thin. Especially since it was designed initially for other software. Below are the steps I went through to get it set up on my system. Hopefully it will help others.
Before you get started, If you also have a Hauppauge WinTV-HVR-1850 or WinTV-HVR-2250 installed, use the Hauppauge Windows Media Center remote control receiver/blaster configuration utility (Hcwcirconfig_tool_1.2.28165.exe) to enable or disable the built-in IR receiver/blaster hardware. Download it from the Hauppauge Support site (Accessories tab).
How to set up the IR Server Suite
- Download IR Server Suite – Test Build 1.4.2.3281.zip
- Run setup
- Under tools, leave everything selected and ALSO check IR File Tool and CommandLine Tools
- Click Next
- Leave IR Server as Service selected
- Click Next
- Click Install
- Leave ‘Run IR Server Configuration’ checked and click Finish
- Deselect everything except Microsoft MCE (you should see both boxes checked next to the Configure button)
- Click the Configure button next Microsoft MCE
- On the Basic tab, deselect ‘Disable Windows Media Center services’
- Click OK to close the config dialog
- Click OK
- Click OK to restart the IR Server
- Go to C:\ProgramData\IR Server Suite
- Look in the Set Top Boxes folder and see if one of the boxes is the one you have.
- If there is one, open its folder and copy all the *.ir files to C:\ProgramData\IR Server Suite\IR Commands
- Then right-click on the IR Server icon in your task tray and click Configuration
- Then click OK and OK again to restart the IR Server
- If your Set Top Box is not one of the ones listed, you’ll need to have Server Suite Learn the commands
- Click the Windows Start orb and go to IR Server Suite
- Find the IR File tool and click it to run
- Under Server at the top, click Connect
- You should then be connected to the server
- Get your Set Top Remote and get it positioned near (maybe an inch or 2 away) and pointed at your IR receiver device
- Click File – New
- Click Learn IR and press the button on your remote (start with the 1 button). Press the button but don’t hold it down.
- You’ll see a bunch of numbers and at the bottom ‘Learned IR Successfully’. If you don’t get it right away, try holding your remote a little closer or a little further away.
- Then click File – Save As and save it to C:\ProgramData\IR Server Suite\IR Commands as the key.IR. So, if you just programmed the 1 key it would be 1.IR
- Continue with the steps above for all the numbers 0 to 9 and the Select button (label it SEL.IR) I created one called E.IR that is just a duplicate of SEL.IR.
- Close the IR File Tool
- Then right-click on the IR Server icon in your task tray and click Configuration
- Then click OK and OK again to restart the IR Server
Next, you have to go into your Registry and enable the HD-PVR drivers to use your new IR Server Suite. Be careful editing your registry as you could screw up your computer.
- Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\PSWTuner\HCW49SWT\Blaster
- Set “ActiveBlaster”=dword:00000002
- Set “ExtAppName” to the path C:\Program Files\IR Server Suite\IRBlast-NoWindow.exe
- Set “ExtAppArgs” to -host localhost -delay 250 -channel %c “E.IR”
If you are interested, Wolfe explains more about these external arguments in his post on The Green Button.
Here is an export from my registry:
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\PSWTuner\HCW49SWT\Blaster]
“ActiveBlaster”=dword:00000002
“ExtAppArgs”=”-host localhost -delay 250 -channel %c \”E.IR\””
“ExtAppName”=”C:\\Program Files\\IR Server Suite\\IRBlast-NoWindow.exe”
Hopefully these instructions will be helpful to you. Now, go enjoy some HD.
UPDATE: 06JUNE2012: Here is a screen shot of the new settings for use with the latest HD-PVR software.
App Path is:
C:\Program Files\IR Server Suite\IRBlast-NoWindow.exe
App args is:
-host localhost -delay 250 -channel %c “E.IR”
or try this one:
-host localhost -pad 3 -channel %c “E.IR”
To restore the default remote control settings 1 Press and hold the DVD MENU button and LEFT navigation button at the same time until the remote control for Media Center PC lights turn off.
lachap mentioned this Article on windowsmediacenter.fr.
This is a bit off-topic, but since the thread is about making one’s remote work with the HD PVR and Windows 7 Media Center, I think it fits.
I started experimenting with the firewire connection from the back of my STB and the port on my computer. When I plugged in the cable, the PC found the hardware and tried to install the drivers, to no avail. A little looking around led me to Tim Moore’s firewire drivers, so I installed them. They worked with both my Pace and Motorola STBs,and I was able to change channels with the CLI with no problems.
The next step was to get the HD PVR to run the external blaster and actually call the Tim Moore channel.exe program to change the channels over the firewire port. It took a bit of fussing around with it, but I finally found out that it just didn’t like having spaces in the name of the path to the executable. Windows put it in “C:\Program Files\etc” of course, but even with the quotes the HD PVR wouldn’t run it. I finally stuck channel.exe all by itself in a directly right under the C root, calling it C:\timmoore. When I put C:\timmoore\channel.exe in the proper field, the HD PVR was off and running.
Now I don’t need an IR blaster at all, just the receiver. Much nicer.
@James, thanks a lot for writing all that up. I had heard about the firewire solution long ago but I didn’t think it still worked. Are you running 64bit? Seems I remember it only working with 32bit Windows. The tip about paths with spaces is a great help. Not sure my HTPC has firewire but I may have to give this a test.
Worked great for me, thanks! A couple of small items… 1. in the App Path field, make sure the .exe file exists in the path shown (the default location when I installed IR server suite was different from the one in this post) and 2. in the App Args field, I copy-pasted from this post but was not getting the Enter key to be blasted after the channel digits per Wolfe’s post. I fixed by re-typing the quotes before and after E.IR.
@Bill this shouldn’t be affecting anything other than channel changing. If it is channel changes where that problem is then, if you look at the last screen shot on this page and you see where it says “-delay 250” you can try increasing the number from 250. Maybe try 500 next and see what it does.
@Yaho: I’ve updated the post with a screen shot showing the arguments that were working for me with the HD-PVR.
My message above had a wrong Email address have submitted this message with the correct one.
I have installed a Colossus card on Windows 7 but can’t get it’s IR Blaster to change channels on my set-box. My generic USB Media Center IR blaster used to work just fine changing channels on the same set-box with my old TV Tuner card. What I think I’m reading here is that I can install “IR Server Suite” and use my old IR blaster with my new Colossus. This thread runs over a period from 2010 to 2012 (saying things like “reg key” changes are required to now not required). Could someone explain, in easy logical steps what has to be done to get a Colossus card use an external IR Blaster? Thanks.
Bigjohn, on July 31st, 2011 at 7:52 pm Said:
reg keys no longer required. You’ll enter these values in the Colossus / HD PVR setup application.
Once you do, the damn remote works the media center just fine….
Now ALL I NEED is a way to have 4 of these in one box, controlling 4 STB’s…
How media center knows which one of the stb to send the command ?
Is it possible to set this up with existing pvr-150 tunners?
Right now i have 2 pvr-150’s installed and working with the mce blaster just fine. If I add the hd-pvr and this software, will it effect channel changing on the existing tunners?
@Eric I haven’t tried it but it should work. I am using this and a Hauppauge 2250 and it works fine.
reg keys no longer required. You’ll enter these values in the Colossus / HD PVR setup application.
Once you do, the damn remote works the media center just fine….
Now ALL I NEED is a way to have 4 of these in one box, controlling 4 STB’s…
Thank you for the guide. Same for me on win7 x64, no keys in the registry. I did get it to work with mce with remote and keyboard just fine. When trying to record the ir signal is not transmitted to the STB. So, the registry keys seem to be very important. Any help will be appreciated.
Greeting’s from Sweden
The required registry keys are not present on my machine. Anyone have any suggestions on why and how to fix. Thx
Just got this working…it doesn’t seem to be any faster than using the HD-PVRs IR Blaster, but it has the added benefit of letting the remote control everything in Media Center better.
After installing following these directions, I had trouble getting IR Server Suite to “initialize” after the PC was booted (it wouldn’t send commands.) I could get it to work if I opened the configuration, then hit OK to restart the IR Server. After disabling the IR Server in windows services, rebooting, setting back to automatic, and rebooting again, IR server now initializes fine after a reboot. I’m running Win7 64bit.
I got the remote that you suggested and i am now having troubles learning my remote. I got it to learn 1 but then after that it didn’t want to learn the other buttons. How does the light on your receiver look when you learn codes?
Approximately how fast are your channel changes with this setup? With hdpvr built-in IR I started at around 20 to 25 second channel changes. With tweaks for IR timing, fixed video resolution and audio I am at about 8 or 9 seconds.
Fauppauge says that the hardware encoder resets on video or audio stream interrupt and causes a 2 to 4 second delay (real smart design). Can you advise if this delay represents the fastest possible channel change? I am presuming my set top box breaks the A/V stream on channel change even with it set at fixed video and audio output.
Your info on the hdpvr is awesome! Thank you.
It has been awhile since I timed it. I’ll see if I can get some time this weekend to do that.
Sorry, should have made more clear that these instructions are for an external (non-HDPVR) IR reciever/blaster.
Check out the PS3 tab on the Hauppauge support site and see if that helps. http://hauppauge.com/site/support/support_hdpvr.html
Actually i was using the hdpvr ir receiver. But i ran into other problems like not being able to transfer and watch the recordings on my ps3. Do you happen to know if i can get it to record to like a .ts?
First, to be clear, have you set up an external IR receiver? We’re not going to be using the HD-PVR receiver at all. I use the one from this kit (you don’t need the remote but the receiver works fine) http://is.gd/kcH02
Do you have check in both transmit and receive boxes for MCE Remote like in this picture: http://is.gd/kcH3J
You don’t have any trouble connecting to the server? If I remember right it does make a firewall permission when it gets set up. You could try disabling the Windows firewall temporarily to see if that works.
Do you have any other TV tuners in your computer that have their own IR port?
When i get to learning my cable box i open the IR file tool, connect to server, and then file new. But i cannot click the learn button, it is grayed out. I would really appreciate the help!
