How to Find Your Facebook Status RSS Feed

UPDATE 22APR09: This has all changed yet again. I’m leaving the bulk of this here for historic purposes so scroll to the update section at the bottom.

Ever want to use the RSS feed from your Facebook status? Well, this is ridiculously harder to find than it should be so I thought I’d do a quick post. Note, this for the ‘new’ Facebook. Things changed a while ago and instructions found elsewhere no longer work.

1. Log into Facebook

2. Click on this link: (NO LONGER GOOD. See update below)

3. Scroll way down. On the right-hand side you will see a blue (should be the standard orange but I digress) rss icon and the words My Status. That is your RSS feed.

Next, advanced users might want the feed to say “wrote a new blog post” instead of “Scott wrote a new blog post”:

1. Copy the link to your rss feed

2. Go to this Yahoo! pipe and past in your feed: Facebook Status RSS Feed Filter

3. You can then select Get as RSS from the options list.

Note: If you want the RSS feed for your Facebook Notifications, see this link: How do I subscribe to my Facebook Notifications?

Thanks to Beaudreaux’s Bayou for digging up the link to the minifeed.

UPDATE 19APR09: Thanks to Liam, I found out that Facebook changed the location of the feed again. You can now find it under the Friends tab on the left hand side. It is now called Friend’s Status Feed.

Link: http://www.facebook.com/friends/

UPDATE 22APR09: Reader Brendan posted a comment that the link in my last update links to the feed of all you friends statuses rather than a feed of YOUR statuses. I didn’t really think twice about it since that is the one I like for use elsewhere.

I did some more digging and still can’t find the feed to your OWN statuses. However, through a little tinkering around I figured out how to cre ate the feed.

1. Log on to Facebook and go to your Notifications page: http://www.facebook.com/notifications.php

2. On the right-hand side you’ll see ‘Subscribe to Notifications. Click the ‘Your Notifications’ link.

The link will open up the feed in your browser and look something like this:

This is a feed of notifications for things like when people post on your wall. Handy for future projects but not the feed we are looking for. But close…

The secret is all that id and viewer and key stuff. To get your status feed you need those numbers (I have changed them in these graphics to all 1’s. Leave yours the way they are.) I sent you to your notifications feed because it includes everything you need with just 1 minor change.

Go up to the URL in your browser and replace the word ‘notifications’ with ‘status’

There you go, you’ve created your Facebook status feed! Now just copy the whole new URL and paste it where ever you want.

UPDATE 24APR09: My last solution STILL WORKS for me. No idea why it wouldn’t work for everyone. I removed the old original link I had on here because people aren’t reading all the way down.

UPDATE 15SEP09: Reader Christian had good success getting this to work and outlined what he did in the comments. Here is a link right to his comment.

UPDATE 18JUN11: Facebook never leaves things alone. Diem, one of my readers notes that the keys have changed for the feeds. They still work for me using the methods as follows: