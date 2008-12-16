How to Find Your Facebook Status RSS Feed

UPDATE 22APR09: This has all changed yet again. I’m leaving the bulk of this here for historic purposes so scroll to the update section at the bottom.
Ever want to use the RSS feed from your Facebook status? Well, this is ridiculously harder to find than it should be so I thought I’d do a quick post. Note, this for the ‘new’ Facebook. Things changed a while ago and instructions found elsewhere no longer work.
1. Log into Facebook
2. Click on this link: (NO LONGER GOOD. See update below)
3. Scroll way down. On the right-hand side you will see a blue (should be the standard orange but I digress) rss icon and the words My Status. That is your RSS feed.
Next, advanced users might want the feed to say “wrote a new blog post” instead of “Scott wrote a new blog post”:
1. Copy the link to your rss feed
2. Go to this Yahoo! pipe and past in your feed: Facebook Status RSS Feed Filter
3. You can then select Get as RSS from the options list.
Note: If you want the RSS feed for your Facebook Notifications, see this link: How do I subscribe to my Facebook Notifications?
Thanks to Beaudreaux’s Bayou for digging up the link to the minifeed.
UPDATE 19APR09: Thanks to Liam, I found out that Facebook changed the location of the feed again. You can now find it under the Friends tab on the left hand side. It is now called Friend’s Status Feed.
Link: http://www.facebook.com/friends/
UPDATE 22APR09: Reader Brendan posted a comment that the link in my last update links to the feed of all you friends statuses rather than a feed of YOUR statuses. I didn’t really think twice about it since that is the one I like for use elsewhere.
I did some more digging and still can’t find the feed to your OWN statuses. However, through a little tinkering around I figured out how to create the feed.
1. Log on to Facebook and go to your Notifications page: http://www.facebook.com/notifications.php
2. On the right-hand side you’ll see ‘Subscribe to Notifications. Click the ‘Your Notifications’ link.
The link will open up the feed in your browser and look something like this:
This is a feed of notifications for things like when people post on your wall. Handy for future projects but not the feed we are looking for. But close…
The secret is all that id and viewer and key stuff. To get your status feed you need those numbers (I have changed them in these graphics to all 1’s. Leave yours the way they are.) I sent you to your notifications feed because it includes everything you need with just 1 minor change.
Go up to the URL in your browser and replace the word ‘notifications’ with ‘status’
There you go, you’ve created your Facebook status feed! Now just copy the whole new URL and paste it where ever you want.
UPDATE 24APR09: My last solution STILL WORKS for me. No idea why it wouldn’t work for everyone. I removed the old original link I had on here because people aren’t reading all the way down.
UPDATE 15SEP09: Reader Christian had good success getting this to work and outlined what he did in the comments. Here is a link right to his comment.
UPDATE 18JUN11: Facebook never leaves things alone. Diem, one of my readers notes that the keys have changed for the feeds. They still work for me using the methods as follows:
- Go here: https://www.facebook.com/posted.php
- Right click on the link to ‘My Friends’ Links’ and copy url
- Open Notepad or something other text editor and past the url in so you can see it
- It will look like https://www.facebook.com/feeds/share_friends_posts.php?id=xxxxxxxxxx&key=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&format=rss20
- That will be the feed to your friends links. If you want friends status updates, change the words right before .php like this:
- https://www.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=xxxxxxxxxx&key=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&format=rss20
- You can get the feed for YOUR Notifications here: https://www.facebook.com/notifications.php
- https://www.facebook.com/feeds/notifications.php?id=xxxxxxxxxx&viewer=xxxxxxxxxx&key=xxxxxxxxxxxxx&format=rss20
- Change the notifications link for YOUR status:https://www.facebook.com/feeds/status.php?id=xxxxxxxxxx&viewer=xxxxxxxxxx&key=xxxxxxxxxxxxx&format=rss20
- or YOUR shared links:
- https://www.facebook.com/feeds/share_posts.php?id=xxxxxxxxxx&viewer=xxxxxxxxxx&key=xxxxxxxxxxxxx&format=rss20
Change happens all the time. When it comes to a neighborhood, some call it progress, while others lament the passage of time. Regardless of the position you take, it can be jarring to wake up one day and find the things you’re accustomed to no longer being there.
On our corner in Trinidad is the former home and office of Dr. Louis E. Lowman, M.D. Neighbors were born in that house and treated in his office. It was one of the only stand-alone homes in all of Trinidad. By the end of today or tomorrow, it will likely only be a memory, to be replaced by a six-unit condominium building. I’m putting these pictures online in hope that those who are interested in our history will have something to find when they go searching on the Internet, wondering what used to be at 1328 Montello Avenue NE before it was replaced with something modern and new.(Photos by the author unless otherwise noted.)Photo from Google Street ViewPhoto from Google Street View
Photo from Google Street View
Hey people! I forgot what FB app I was using but it exports every post and life status from facebook to twitter. So THERE’s GOT TO BE A WAY to also export those facebook statuses to your websites or blogs!
HOW TO DO IT?
They don’t want you to use RSS anymore. Your data goes in but it doesn’t come out.
Mindset Show & Notes Plus…
Posted in Mindset | No Comments
Here is The Mindset Show & Notes, Plus Blogging & Facebook Marketing tips…
It was all working perfectly (Friends status feed and friends posted links), but since December 27/28th 2012 it’s dead again…
Anyone a possible solution?
cheers and happy new year!
Hi,
Do you know how to get feed of FB pages?
Thanks!
Sorry, I don’t. Facebook really doesn’t want anyone to take anything out of facebook. Even these rss feeds don’t always work.
Why “http://www.facebook.com/feeds/notifications.php?id=705614992&viewer=705614992&key=AWhDKg7R1JmIGFMO&format=rss20” does work, but “http://www.facebook.com/feeds/status.php?id=705614992&viewer=705614992&key=AWhDKg7R1JmIGFMO&format=rss20” does not work?
Facebook wants to avoid that you exploit facebook feeds in your websites?
Guys, here is the answer to get your FB user RSS:
http://mnpoliticalroundtable.com/tag/facebook-status-rss-feed/
Just tried it and it works… 🙂
how can i get rss feed in facebook site..
please give me a link….
my id
www.facebook.com/chinmay235
Sheesh … this is getting very frustrating, Haven’t giiven up yet though …
[…] She will enjoy themselves in any way. Do not acknowledge the words of Dallas family and friends. You can enable that by far the majority of the same seek. […]
i can get my rss feed by simply going to facebook.com/notifications
then copying the url for RSS and changing the php file name to status, e.g.:
https://www.facebook.com/feeds/status.php?id=xxxxxxxxx&viewer=xxxxxxxxx&key=xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx&format=rss20
but when i try to use this in blogger, as an rss feed widget, it says “invalid rss feed”
Folks, Facebook is basically a walled garden. They are making it impossible to get stuff out to be used elsewhere. Sorry these instructions stopped working. I’ll see what I can do but I don’t hold out much hope.
yep, looks like it’s busted again.
how to get rss update.i tried all tricks posted here.but for new look of facebook I cant getting any thng pls help
update needed 🙂
I really need to get it on my website! Thank you!
Does anyone have a working solution for this week? lol
Step2 of the update from 18JUN11 isn’t working.
“Right click on the link to ‘My Friends’ Links’ and copy url”
Please advise on a good alternative. Thanks.
The part about https://www.facebook.com/notifications.php from my 18JUN11 update still works for me. Doesn’t look like getting your friends feeds works at the moment.
Think FB changed stuff once again ,,, steps 6 & 7 aren’t there!
Step 6 doesn’t make any sense. Please elaborate.
Simple & always 100% Working!
——————————————–
Step 1: Have your friend log into Facebook.
Step 2: Have your friend click the [friends] tab.
Step 3: Have your friend click the [make a new list] button in top of the left grey column.
Step 4: Have your friend name the list whatever you want. It doesn’t matter.
Step 5: Have your friend add your name to the new list.
Step 6: Have your friend click the [status updates] link at the top of the center column.
Step 7: Have your friend click the [friends’ status feed] link at the bottom of the left grey column.
The page your friend is looking at is an RSS feed that contains only your status updates.
Ta da!
I must show appreciation to the writer for rescuing me from this particular condition. As a result of looking out throughout the online world and meeting suggestions that were not helpful, I was thinking my life was done. Living without the answers to the difficulties you’ve fixed through the guideline is a critical case, as well as those that could have adversely affected my entire career if I had not noticed your blog post. Your actual capability and kindness in maneuvering every part was very useful. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I had not discovered such a step like this. I can at this time look forward to my future. Thanks very much for the impressive and sensible help. I won’t think twice to endorse your web page to any individual who requires guide about this subject matter.
Here is a way to search facebook on all the public statuses… not your own but cool enough.
http://www.topicstatus.com
It is a Facebook search application, news topics and trend finder.
@Saks: Links are not the same as statuses. That feed will, as its name suggests, only show links that your friends post. Regular ol’ status updates are not included. I get the “syndication error” message as well when using the latest workaround. Looks like FB might have finally killed the status-update rss feed 🙁
Excellent info over again. I am looking forward for more updates=)
I found this link to be helpful. http://www.pingkaching.com/blog/facebook_rss/
And this screen cast was helpful for Drupal :
http://www.brianstevenson.com/drupal/screencasts/installing-activitystream
Thank you so much! I’ve been looking for this work-around for a month!
The newest update is not outdated, but you need to go to the second “My Friends’ Links”. The one with the blue RSS icon right in front of it. Right under “Subscribe to Links”. Facebook has even added a help section for it.
Thanks, Saks.
It seems the newest update form a couple weeks ago is already outdated.
I could never get the RSS feeds to work. I ended up writing my own code to accomplish this. If anyone is interested they can find the writeup here:
http://fedil.ukneeq.com/2011/06/23/facebook-wall-feed-for-wordpress-updated/
the 18june2011 update is not working for me… the feed is created only “Facebook Syndication Error” message is getting posted in my twitter account..
please keep me posted on new ways…!!!
thanks for the 2011 update everything works great on my Nokia C5 contacts bar. Been a while looking for this, only knew how get notifications only. Thanks for your work
Thank you so much for the 18JUN11 update!
You’re the only person on earth sharing this information. I’ve been looking for this tutorial for ever!
Here is the fix! Use this application. What a pain in the behind, I have been trying to get my status feed all morning. Hope this helps someone else a couple hours of searching around.
http://www.facebook.com/apps/application.php?id=122649761132929
OMG thanks so much, you nerds is brilliant. The Facebook Friends Status Updates suddenly stopped working on my Opera web browser Feed list on 06-14-2011. I prefer getting status updates this way, cos I’m on my desktop way more than I’m ever on my mobile. And the new work-around posted HERE, totally WORKS.
All is normal in my little world again, so I couldn’t just grab and run off with the info, without sending out a BIG THANKS!
Updated the post with instructions for the latest keys.
Most of my status updates are coming across as gibberish symbols. I know I’m not the only one with this issue, anyone know what’s going on or how to fix? Help! Thanks..
Since this post is currently the top Google result for this issue, would draw attention to the following:
http://plasticlimey.blogspot.com/2011/06/facebook-breaks-their-rss-feeds.html
No Application set-up required, just a change to the URL you’re currently using to replace the authentication key.
Well it looks like they killed it. Overnight the RSS feed for friends status updates stopped working and I got an invalid feed message. It has not been publicly available for a long time, but for those with their feed URL it was working just fine, until last night.
Now to see friends status updates, I’ll have to login to Facebook via the website one of the Facebook apps. Although it makes good business sense, it fails to value or respect my time.
It just shows Facebook is a business, it exists to make money out of you, and to do that you need to be using the site in a way that gets you and other seeing adverts on Facebook.
Maybe thanks to JD at Tahoe Designer I could get it working again, but I doubt it.
Facebook now requires an authentication token for non public data. For help accessing the Facebook Status feed since June 2011, please visit:
http://tahoedesigner.com/2011/06/08/facebook-staus-feed-pia/
Worked a treat for me today, the notifications/status swap is just fine, thanks.
I subscribed to my Facebook page via Google Reader and then copied the feed URL from there.
Method no longer works – i need a Facebook Status RSS link – This feed URL is no longer valid. Visit this page to find the new URL, if you have access…..
Please help? (damn you facebook)
Hi the other day I stumbled on this website that displays posted links on their facebook fanpage wall on their website.
It is something like. fans post links on this guy facebook fanpage wall, n then it gets automatically posted to the page’s owner website (blogspot) via some rss feed
any idea on how to do this? that’d be a great way to attract fans on your page!
Ricardo’s feed code works. Thanks! You can use that code in an rss feed widget and get your facebook status on a wordpress blog.
i was looking for it. thanx man for this.
Simple, just chage the id code:
http://www.facebook.com/feeds/page.php?format=atom10&id=000000000000000
earthchie thanks!
your website works 🙂
Ah ha! Exactly what I was looking for. Thanks for sharing.
ok, html is supressed in Comments. I just wrote an quick article about it:
http://www.haltetdenbeat.de/archives/177
I found another quite easy way to do it. I added this code snippet via an PHP-Widget to my WordPress-sidebar and got an perfectly formated stream of my Facebook Wall.
Of course you have to replace the id with the appropriate id of your own website.
I found your article while trying to integrate my facebook status updates on my sidebar of my wordpress blog. I found a lot of outdated information on how to do it and couldn’t really find anything useful to do what I was looking for. So I wrote my own way to do it. I thought I would share for anyone interested: http://fedil.ukneeq.com/2011/01/03/facebook-wall-feed-for-wordpress/
It basically just takes your status updates and formats it to look like a facebook widget.
This is the closest thing I’ve found to what I’m trying to accomplish. I want to post a feed of only my status updates to my website. The developer apps they offer don’t quite give me what I’m looking for.
Yay, ahrengot – that sorted it for me. Even for a “business” page. Top response!!!
You can also find the RSS/Atom feed for pages. I wrote a quick guide about it here: http://ahrengot.wordpress.com/2011/01/11/how-to-read-the-rss-feed-of-any-facebook-page/
This technique worked as of yesterday, the 11th of january 2011, so it should be safe to rely on 🙂
Hi There,
I was editing my fan page today of which I am the sole administrator and suddenly my admin status was removed. Now I do not know what happened only that now I have no control over my fan page. Is there any way I can retrieve it.
My fan page name is Tony Hicks The Hollies 2010. Thank You.
You can also use a RSS feed generator for your Facebook Statuses (or Photos) like the RSS Feeds application on Facebook.
It will help you generate a RSS feed for all your statuses and photos while maintaining the privacy modes.
Although, I am not a fan of the user interface the application has, but the functionality is what is awesome 🙂
http://apps.facebook.com/rss-feeds/
Christian’s method absolutely works as of today. Thanks!
I’m just developed small web application to generate rss feed from any facebook account.
here http://fb2rss.earthchie.com/
just put your facebook url in the box then press submit
then you will get your facebook rss feed
*this rss feed supported twitterfeed.com
—
I’m not good in English, But it’s ok if you have any suggestion
contact me: http://earthchie.com
Unfortunately, facebook got rid of their status update rss feeds. You can load a JSON feed pretty easy using this method:
http://itslennysfault.com/easiest-way-to-get-the-latest-status-from-facebook-fan-pages-in-php
this post is outdated. Is it still work?
This one no longer work,
I’m using this for the solution.
http://www.justin.my/2010/09/how-to-import-rss-feed-to-facebook-page/
thank God i found this write up. i have been lloking for how to sign up for facebook rss. thanks all the same.
I gave up messing around with the Facebook RSS feeds (just didn’t work for me) and used the solution mayrav suggested – Status Export. Just finished adding the feed to Twitterfeed, will see if it works.
Great post and comments.
working ….!! Thanks..!! for this information
It seems that as of today (April 26, 2010), facebook has gotten rid of the RSS feed option in Notifications. There is a facebook app called Status Export that automatically gets you the url for your OWN status updates only, however I write in English as well as Hebrew, and the Hebrew shows up as garbage on the feed Reader (Google’s).
My latest solution: use the facebook app “SupaSync” and update my facebook status through Twitter. Then subscribe to my Twitter RSS Feed. This allows me to have a nice log of all my facebook statuses.
It works in Hebrew too.
I don’t use Twitter for anything else, but SupaSync allows you to filter (through keywords) which Tweets are sent to fb.
Thanks for the help and ideas here.
Mayrav
I’ve just written up a really easy way to set up a monitoring tool that’s faster than Google Alerts – and it includes how to pull RSS from Facebook and filter it… http://rock-star-pr.com/the-perfect-monitoring-tool/
I give up. I tried hard, but failed. Any link I can come up with results in WP displaying some fopen() error.
if you have a business page…you can update twitter easily through facebook.
www.facebook.com/twitter
easy peasy
working thanks :)!
but i still cant subscribe it says on google reader:
The feed being requested cannot be found.
working thanks :)!
The friends list feed works great thanks
Seem to be having a problem getting my own status feeds though, anyone able to still get this to work or have they changed it?
Awesome! How can we get the feed that myspace shares with twitter and facebook for one’s myspace status? Also, I have searched quite a bit to find a way to display the contents of a feed on my webpage. Any suggestions on how to do this in xhtml so that it updates almost instantly and has fully customizable css?
And yes, I concur! As of March 9th, Christian’s method is working 110%. Follow his instructions above!
Go to Friends Notes (using this particular url —
http://www.facebook.com/notes.php?friends),
Subscribe to These Notes,
and swap friends_notes with friends_status.
—————————————
Thanks Christian!!
Christian’s is the only method that worked for me. It seems that there is no longer a “&viewer=111111” included in the url, and the key for Notifications is not the same and completely different from the key for Friends Statuses which is the same as the key for Friends Notes.
Yay!!!
I was looking for a solution for months and months!!
Thanks again for keeping this page updated.
Thanks Christian!!
Christian’s is the only method that worked for me. It seems that there is no longer a “&viewer=111111” included in the url, and the key for Notifications is not the same and completely different from the key for Friends Statuses which is the same as the key for Friends Notes.
Yay!!!
I was looking for a solution for months and months!!
Thanks again for keeping this page updated.
It seems that facebook have done away with friend lists, so I no longer can use that work-around. That is, having a friend put me in my own list and then using that ID. Anyone thought of another way?
Well, is this method invalid now? Effing gay-tastic!
I would like to verify that, as of March 8th 2010, Christian’s workaround for getting just your own status exported works 100%. It must be done just so, but read carefully, play around with it for a little and you’ll figure it out. Sorry to those who tried and failed, but again, the work around is still functional.
Looks like they’ve caught on. You can no longer great your own output using Christian’s method. If you do you’ll notice in the xml file that access is “denied.”
WHAATTT?!
Sorry – I should add I am trying to push my FB posts to Twitter.
This did not work for me. Went to my wife’s account. Added a friends list. Grabbed the ID. Added it to this URL: http://www.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=XX&key=YY&format=rss20&flid={number_here} Entered this as the URL at twitterfeed.com. Got the error: Feedurl We couldn’t parse this feed, please check URL and/or feed content are valid.
Q – does this take a while to “turn on” when the list is created on Facebook? For example, if FB servers are slammed, should I try back later?
tested several times works perfectly
to get friends’ updates feed:
-go to: http://www.facebook.com/notes.php
-then on the right under “Subscribe to these Notes” click “My Friends’ Notes”
-then in the URL just change “friends_notes.php” with “friends_status.php”
Cheers
Christian’s comment worked for me. I went to Facebook Notes and copied the URL for its RSS feed (on the right of the page) and then changed ‘friends_notes’ to ‘friends_status’ in the URL when I added it to Google Reader. Thanks!
fb discontinued my account because someone hacked in and tried to ask my friends for money.i have tried to contact fb but get no response.i would like a phone number or adress
this work for me!
http://blog.bradgrier.com/2009/07/15/how-to-automatically-post-your-facebook-status-to-twitter/
Works !
i tried Edmund’s way on my mobile, ie. Nokia 5800, i put it on the Contact’s Rss feed, it works !!
The problem:How do i get just one person’s ( ie. my friend’s) status update?
[…] a little research, I finally found a useful post about finding your Facebook Status RSS feed at Tech Life Web, and I wanted to share my findings with you […]
Me again. It does work, but since the new privacy changes I had set my status updates to show as ‘friends only’. These updates weren’t published to my RSS feed. Creating new updates and flagging them as available to ‘everyone’ solved this problem
sorry, my bad – it wasn’t grabing more than a handful of out-of-date status updates.
The last published method of grabbing the notifications feed and changing ‘notifications’ to ‘status’ in the URI has just worked perfectly for me. thanks.
Thanks! Perfect!
This looks promising, but needs work:
http://apps.facebook.com/rssnewsfeedreader/
it says The feed URL is no longer valid…did facebook change it again?
thanks so much, bro… it’s real help me in my lifestream plugin.. LOL
This works as of January 5 2010:
http://apps.facebook.com/rssnewsfeedreader/
Follow the instructions, get the secure one-time code, put it in, and it generates this:
http://www.gencolee.com/fb/newsfeedrss.php?u=YOUR_FB_ID_GOES_HERE&s=YOUR_GENERATED_CODE_GOES_HERE
Then go to widgetbox.com and create your FB widget. At present, I can get it to show the names of posters only, but will fiddle for more.
THANK YOU! I use my status to document what music i am listening to for years now and having a rss archive is just awesome!
Thanks for sharing that information rss feeds are important.
Thought I’d check in. Update…the method as outlined in my 22APR09 update STILL works for me to get my OWN statuses. I guess my account is just old enough that it works as some people continue to have success and others do not.
Lifehacker, today, linked to another site that might help people get different status updates. Here is a link to that as well: http://jwz.livejournal.com/1144527.html
A friend and I have set up a local ‘trading post’ and I would like to subscribe to all new posts via RSS feeds if this is at all possible.
Per the link above, it’s a Group: ‘Business-General’.
As Mark has noted, I can’t find anything about Notifications and the Help section appears to be out of date.
Has Facebook changed the location for Notifications in the Inbox to pull your status updates as described in the link posted by David? Can’t seem to find it in the Inbox.
Your own FB status feed: http://is.gd/4Bww8
This method works just fine as of Dec 23rd 2009
Hey Ed,
Sadly, this doesn’t show MY status updates. This shows my FRIEND’S status updates… which I don’t want. I want to a steady stream of my OWN statuses for use on my web page. Any new ideas on how to accomplish this?
Hi all,
I got “something” to work via Google Reader, didn’t try any other RSS aggregator so here’s what I did:
Step 1 – Login to your Facebook account and goto “http://www.facebook.com/notes.php?friends” (without quotes).
Step 2 – Use “Copy Link Address” (use right-click) on “My Friends Notes” on the right-hand bar.
Step 3 – Take note of the 2 numbers that comes after “friends_notes.php?=”, and the “&key=” (let’s refer to them as variable A and variable B).
Step 4 – Insert the 2 numbers/variables into the following URL:
“http://www.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=[variableA]&key=[variableB]&format=rss20
Step 5 – Copy and paste the modified link into your RSS aggregator and voila!
Anyone who tries this, please feedback on success/failures, thank!
Ed
The original way displays my status updates:
http://www.facebook.com/feeds/status.php?id=xxx&viewer=xxx&key=xyz&format=rss20
Was hoping it might give me all my updates though.
I am trying to find the address in the mind to make it work with Stats2Site ( http://www.blakebrannon.com/2007/11/18/stats2site-add-facebook-status-to-your-website/ )
It do not seems to work .. anyone is abble to make it run ?
Thanks !
Guillaume
info@guillaumes.ca
i tried the last one, went to the page, that page had a link to send me back to an old post on this page
I tried creating a new profile and friending myself but then could not find the rss feed of friends statuses on my new profile.
tried copying the urls from old friends status rss (in a live bookmark) inserting id and key from new account. was told I couldn’t access.
the old rss icons now only live on notes and links, and you can only subscribe to friends via SMS. any more ideas?
I tried this and it didn’t work either on twitterfeed. Any suggestions?
Facebook offers a Facebook to Twitter status update only for pages http://www.facebook.com/twitter/
Sadly not for users yet…
I’m with Nathan and Friends. I need to find a way to get my status feed from my Facebook Page. I’d like to use that as my professional status update feed. I’m stumped! It seems like it should be SO EASY to make this stuff work nicely, but …
Any suggestions?
This is a PHP Script that I wrote that is a first attempt at aggregating the minifeed from Facebook’s Fan page fanpage: http://doggydish.com/joomla-files.html?func=fileinfo&id=4
Check out… http://doggydish.com/joomla-files.html?func=fileinfo&id=4
Just to report that the solution along with Christian’s modification to the URL location strategy worked for me. This is surely something that the Gwibber programmers team ought to look after: I spent about an hour trying to solve this (not counting previous times without success)!
Tried all above, nothing works now. ARGH.
thanks Christian, that worked! Now I’m going to throw another wrench into the mix:
How do I get an RSS feed of a Facebook Fan Page? I noticed the feeds of a fan page don’t show up in my friends feed.
I am trying to get this to work for a business page, so the friends_status link isn’t working .. any ideas?
You can click “see all notifications” then click “Subsribe to [your] notifications via RSS”
It will give you your rss feed for your notifications. viola
Nothing of above worked for me to have my status feed guys, with the new upgrade of Facebook recently.
Christian> You’re brilliant!
Christian’s way works great!
Clear and concise. Thanks for sharing!
Couldn’t you just make a new account, then add yourself as a friend, then do the friend status thing???
Thanks you so much Christian I now how to RSS your own status WITHOUT USING the friend list…
1. go to your notifications: http://www.facebook.com/notifications.php
2. go to your RSS notification:
3. take the id FROM = http://www.facebook.com/feeds/notifications.php?id=%5BHERE IS THE ID]&viewer=[HERE IS THE ID]&key=c03332a24f&format=rss20
4. And then paste it into this:
http://www.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=XX&key=YY&format=rss20&flid=%5BHERE IS THE ID]
It should work. And because I did change my ID (the facebook pages direct link thing) it does not work anymore I have tried it.
If anyone is still having problems doing this visit http://is.gd/4Bww8
Well, I wanted a feed on my friends’ status updates, so I was thrilled to find this. Thanks esp to Christian there at the end. :)))
I read the entire article, yeah what is up with facebook making it harder for your OWN status? Is it because they want you to see your friend’s status not your own? I mean, the idea if social networking not anti social but you still have to go to facebook to update your status anyway so its not anti anything but RSS 😛
I won’t be adding this to my WP, if its THAT complicated then its not worth my time, it’s rediculously silly (no offense to those who made an effort I applaud you, I just don’t tolerate this BS for major sites who offer it free somehow).
I just tried Christian’s way as well and got nothing? Is this working for anyone else?
When I try Christian’s method, (deriving the URL and then adding &flid=nnnnnnnn at the end), I get “This feed URL is no longer valid.”
Is anyone having luck getting an RSS feed of just one’s own status updates???
Christian. That worked Great.
Now does anyone know how to get the status updates from a fan page the same way? Obviously everyone is not my friends so I am not sure how that would work…
I got my personal notes feed to work, my personal status feed to work, my business page notes feed to work, but not my business page status feed.
So I guess the compromise (as my business page status feed was what I wanted) is to post all my status updates for my business page through the notes and then publish to my status. It’s ugly, but … Grr Facebook.
Holy cow could they make it any HARDER???
I just want to use lifestream for WP!
Trying Christian’s suggestion now.
Thank You Christian for finally solving this dilemma!
It’s the only thing that worked for me.
Christian, yours worked for me, thanks!
1. Created a friend list on my wife’s account.
2. Clicked on the friend list and noted the list id, which is the last set of numbers in the URL.
3. Added “&flid=friendlistidnumbers” to http://www.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=XX&key=YY&format=rss20
4. Works in google reader and twitterfeed.
Continued..
To get your own status feed only
4. You need have a friend of yours create a friend list, then have them give you the friend list id, and add flid= on the end of your URL
http://www.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=XX&key=YY&format=rss20&flid=ZZ
As at 15th Sep
To get your friends’ status feed:
1. Go to http://www.facebook.com/notes.php?friends
2. Copy the link to “My Friends’ Notes”
3. Replace “friends_notes” with “friends_status”
Now.. what a really want, how do you get just your own status? Nothing mentioned so far seemed to work/help.
Christian
I use the http://www.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=….
and have been for a while – only issue I ran into ~1 week ago is that facebook was putting the status message in the title and the body – so I was having a few issues with that.
I use the RSS feed to run into a LED display board – that way I have a scrolling sign with everyone’s status updates.
B…
would this then work, if you created the RSS Feed with your posted method… and then perhaps added a filter to single out the status of a particular friend by using their facebook id?
The “notifications.php” trick didn’t work for me, but I managed to find something that did: http://www.facebook.com/note.php?note_id=271454955552
Long story short, this one involves doing the same thing, but from the Notes page; apparently the “key” in the URL you get is different.
Would really like to get a feed for a fan page, has anyone cracked this?
For some reason I only get the two most recent friends’ status updates in the feed.
I’m using a Rainmeter RSS reader on my desktop which I thought was the reason, but even when I visit the URL of the feed (from Sandeep’s post) only the two most recent status updates appear.
Is this normal, can it be changed, and what might I need to do to have a list of 8-10 updates?
@Montana, that URL (http://www.facebook.com/yourUsername?v=feed) does not work in a feed reader. It does bring you to your status page but it isn’t a feed. At least, not on my older account.
Admin (and Chris),
I’d just like to point out that if you have a Facebook username, you can retrieve your status feed by visiting the following URL:
http://www.facebook.com/yourUsername?v=feed
obviously replacing yourUsername with your Facebook username.
[admin note: Montana had 2 other posts correcting the URL. I have fixed it and published only this one.]
Hey, this works great, thanks!
I’m trying to create a feed of my status, I have my ID & key information correct, and when I try to check my feed I get the dreaded “This feed URL is no longer valid. Visit this page to find the new URL, if you have access…” page.
Has anyone discovered the cause of/solution to this problem? Is there anything in the privacy settings that prevent the status from feeding?
I’ve gone into my Settings > Privacy > Profile settings and selected ‘Everyone’ for ‘Status and Links’. Under Privacy > News Feeds and Wall > Actions within Facebook, I have checked all of the boxes.
Is there any way to find the feed for a facebook PAGE?
A number of people have asked for this and no one seems to know how it,s done.
As pages are public it should be easier than a personal feed but still can’t find and documentation anywhere…
thanks for the great tutorial. I knew I could find this somewhere on the net, thanks a lot.
Interesting discussion. I have TWO FB accounts, a very old one and a new one. The methods describe work perfectly for the old account and not at all for the new account (sending me to the error page described above). So everyone is right. Those who get it to work have older accounts and those who cannot have new accounts.
What I’d like to know is if that work-around can work with a Fan page. I’ve searched high and low and have yet to find a workaround for feeds from a fan-page, yet it must have the same engine driving it as it is essentially a profile and still streams content to status updates.
Any thoughts? Solutions? Takers? 🙂
Cheers, Lee
Excellent. Was able to subscribe to my Status Updates in Google Reader; however, in Sweetcron I get: “A feed could not be found at http://www.facebook.com/feeds/status.php?id=1234578&viewer;=12345678&key;=987654321&format;=rss20” dang it! 😉 Thanks for keeping this tip updated!
I just tried these and all I can get is a page saying “This feed URL is no longer valid. Visit this page to find the new URL, if you have access, http://www.new.facebook.com/statusupdates/” (the exact url varies depending on facebook/new.facebook and which php file I’m trying to access)
I had to use this url:
http://www.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=#########&key=#########&format=rss20
Thanks for this – works brilliantly (for the moment, anyway!).
To contribute: If you wish to restrict this feed to a particular set of friends:
1) Obtain the RSS feed URL for all friends as per Sandeep’s post above.
2) On the “Friends” page, create a friend list and add those people you wish to appear in the feed.
3) When you are done, click on the list. The URL will be something like:
http://www.new.facebook.com/notifications.php#/friends/?filter=flp_123456789012
4) To the end of the URL you already have, add:
&flid=123456789012 (where the number is the same number as above). The full URL will therefore look something like:
http://www.new.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=##########&viewer=##########&key=#########&format=rss20&flid=123456789012
Voila! A feed of just the people who are special to you, or just your family/colleagues/sports team/secret crushes.
on Jul 24’th, here’s the method:
1. go to http://www.new.facebook.com/home.php#/notifications.php
2. right click “Your notifications”, it should be something like:
http://www.new.facebook.com/feeds/notifications.php?id=&viewer=key=&format=rss20
3. follow what JG said above:
3.1 Notes application -> “My Friend’s Notes”. right click and copy
http://www.facebook.com/feeds/friends_notes.php?id=&key=&format=rss20
Copy THE ACTUAL KEY and make a url
http://www.new.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=&viewer=key=&format=rss20
NOTE: the friends_status.php rather than notifications.php
works beautifully in Gwibber
is it possible to get an RSS feed from a Group’s page?
friends_status does not work anymore
JG, that worked perfectly for me. Thanks! I’ve been using the RSS feed for quite some time and was trying to help my Dad get it set up too.
Really useful thanks.
jas
Well, as of 7/17/2009, here’s what worked for me:
The problem deals with getting the correct “stuff” to add after the “friends_status.php” part. You need to find your “friends” key. Here’s an exact snippet I took from another webpage (needle in a haystack) showing how to do this. Again, this worked for me but knowing Facebook, they’ll be disabling it within a couple days:
It seems like most people are just having trouble finding their friends key. Since the link on the friends page isn’t there anymore, there is another way to get it.
1) go into the notes application
2) make sure it is showing your Friend’s Notes and not a specific person’s notes
3) go down to the bottom of the box on the righthand side
4) Under the “subscribe to these notes” option, copy the “My Friends’ Notes” url. This url has your friends key (the stuff after the ‘friends_notes.php?’ part. You can then plug it into those other URLs above to use them.
When they say “those other URL’s above”, the following worked for me:
http://www.new.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?
Good luck!
works like a charm! THANKS. i figured notifications should be changed to something (hard part) but i didnt think of trying ‘status’ (easy part) ahaha
thanks.
I’ve done everything here and can’t get it to work. Once I put it on my blog, I get an error. I can get it to work with the notifications feed, but once I switch out the word to status, it all goes to hell. Can you help?
Tried all suggestions and none of this works. I don’t want every notification, just the status update.
This is odd – I can get the status updates / rss to work on an old account – but try they same thing of a newly created account and it doesn’t work at all (gives the invalid rss error)
there must be a way – if you create a profile badge you can opt to have your status updates turn up on that.
wow tat must hav been a job … thanks dude . it works perfect for me ..
Ok, they moved it again, or took it out. Before as Off The Rails said you could just change it to friends_status.php, now you can’t do that. Instead it pushes it back to: http://www.facebook.com/friends/?status
Which isn’t helpful because Gwibber needs an RSS Feed. Not some POS facebook page.
Time to keep plugging away and figure it out.
After reading your tips I found feeds on my Facebook page, as “Subscribe to Notifications” in my Inbox.
I created the feed and can view it in my IE7 browser. The only trouble is that it’s empty. According to Facebook help the feed should alert me to “important things…i.e. Wall posts, etc”
I created a wall post and it still hasn’t appeared in my feed, even though I’ve got my Vista PC to check every 15 minutes.
Anyone got any ideas what’s wrong?
I have tried it all. Where do I get the correct key and is there any way to get a feed from only one friend on facebook. They get mine into their iexp feed and into their yahoo email…
Please help!!!
You really need to kill this horrific post. time consuming confusing, oh yea and no positive result, OPEN A FORUM!
If you want only your status, you have to have access to a friend’s account as described at http://joshpierce.net/2009/04/28/hacking-facbook-to-get-your-status-updates-in-rss/
Use friends_status.php instead of just status
http://www.facebook.com/feeds/friends_status.php?id=111111111&viewer=111111111&key=xxxxxxxxx&format=rss20
AWESOME, It worked for me
love this help … kerp it up. its so annoying that facebook hides this.
I’ve sent in a message to the Facebook team to determine if the status feed is still available. This is part of the automated response that I got back:
Q: Where are News Feed Preferences?
A: Since News Feed is now a filtered stream showing real-time posts from your friends, the old news feed preferences page is gone.
I wrote back letting them know that the automated email didn’t resolve my issue, and I was looking for a way to find the location of my profile’s status feed.
I’ll leave another comment here when I hear back from Facebook.
It seems that if you use the swap method or still have the link to your rss feed it will still work. but now the key in the query string is different between notifications and status.. hense it doesnt work..
Yeah they changed something. When I change “notifications” to “status” the feed doesn’t work in my browser. It says “The website declined to show this webpage”.
However when I also change the key to the one listed in one of my ones that used to work before, it works, however is not up to date for some reason. Only shows one of my old status updates.
Very strange.
Alright, so I followed your steps:
1. logged into Facebook.
2. clicked on, “inbox”
3. clicked on, “notifications”
4. clicked on, “your notifications”
5. generated this link: http://www.facebook.com/feeds/notifications.php?id=111111111&viewer=111111111&key=xxxxxxxxx&format=rss20
note: my “key” wasn’t the same number as my id or my viewer
6. changed it to this link: http://www.facebook.com/feeds/status.php?id=111111111&viewer=111111111&key=xxxxxxxxx&format=rss20
7. now if i put the above link into my lifestream feed OR if i put that link into a website, i get the following:
8. This feed URL is no longer valid. Visit this page to find the new URL, if you have access, http://www.facebook.com/minifeed.php?status&id=111111111.
notes:
a. i don’t use ANY privacy options.
b. i was logged in at the time of attempt.
thoughts?
The status notification swap worked fine for me, also when logged out. Not sure how safe it is though (I would have liked to be able to distribute the link), but of course I can use another service to collect the messages and present a sanitized link…
I am trying to set this up for my business page. After reading the comments, it seems like this is not working for anyone. What a drag.
Any ideas?
I tried using the Twitter application for Facebook but, it updates my status and the multiple business pages I run! It sucks.
Outdated. I guess.. Twitter for the win..?
Ok so technically your own RSS feed works using the above method (I got it to work). Which i don’t really need… I have the Nokia 5800 Xpress music phone with the contacts bar that allows you to add RSS feed to four contacts on your home screen. My question is this…
If only YOUR OWN RSS feed works, its likely due to the ‘key’ part in the URL:
http://www.facebook.com/feeds/status.php?id=1111111111&viewer=1111111111&key=1111111111&format=rss20
Right? (not sure)
So… If you are emailed your friends feed URL (he logs in and sends you his own link), will you be able to use his link as an RSS feed? Subscribing to it? Its a manual operation but for your close contacts that are worth it would this method work? Just a theory really… And i’m not sure how safe it is…
For some reason the “notification hack” doesn’t work for me, but I found a work-around for integrating my FB status updates into Lifestream (a WP plugin which I use to aggregate social actions on my blog). Since I’m not posting directly to FB anyways but use ping.fm, I also post all my status updates to Identi.ca and pull the feed from there. The downturn is of course that all the links point to identi.ca – but this is still better than not being able to pull one’s own feed at all!
kinda hating facebook right now…
Unfortunately, your own status RSS feed is not very useful for those of us using micro-blogging tools. So now I can post new FB status messages, but can’t see anyone else’s since they’ve gone and hidden your Frineds status feed; not interested. Thought I might actually start using FB, but I guess not.
Thanks for the info anyway; if you ever find the Friends feed, I’d certainly be interested.
this tut is exactly what i need.. but i dont understand one part… you say that i should go to the notifications page.. but i cannot find such a button on my facebook.. so i cant get the url up where i change notifications to status
can somebody explain to a dummy like me where do i push, step by step to get to the url where i change notifications to status
http://www.facebook.com/notifications.php
Hi there, TechLifeWeb. Great post, although your last link does not work anymore, it has been invalidated by Facebook. Only users with access to their mini-feeds can have the link (only logged-in users, so not bots and web servers).
Facebook is a big grouchbag. They stripped all access from the Facebook RSS, for reasons still unclear to the public. Shame.
I’ll let you know in case I find the mysterious rss link, so you can blog about it faster. 🙂
I can´t get it to work either (using the “notifications” / “status” swap. Twitterfeed has this to say: We couldn’t parse this feed. Please check that you entered the correct feed URL. BOOO! And it still works for you!!!!
It really doesn’t. If you already use the feed, maybe.
Most of us get:
This feed URL is no longer valid. Visit this page to find the new URL, if you have access, http://www.facebook.com/minifeed.php?status&id=xxxx
There doesn’t currently seem to be any workaround for this one.
************
YOUR status is still available using my instructions. FRIENDS status has been hidden again.
************
Hmm, this is very funny. Why would they change feed all the time?
I really would like the feed. Is there any other way to get my Status Updates as a feed?
I have spent the last 45 minutes trying to create a facebook feed for my blog – it’s just ridiculous. From the various people who have supplied instructions, it seems that once the people at FB discover it’s being done they change their page. I wish I could understand why FB would care if I have a feed of my comments on my blog but I guess they want me to use their stupid badge.
Facebook’s documentation and the April 19th update on this site both indicate that there should be a “Friends’ Status Feed” link in the left column of the Friends page; that link no longer exists. 🙁
The FRIENDS status RSS feed has become a mystery again. If you want your OWN status, my instructions to alter the notification.php will still work.
Am I the only one for whom this
“You can now find it under the Friends tab on the left hand side. It is now called Friend’s Status Feed.”
isn’t true? On my left column I have the Search/Filter options, Lists, and the Invite link. And that’s it. I searched the source for ‘status feed’ and it’s not there. Did they move it again? This is ridiculous.
That only works for a notification feed, not a friends’ status feed. I HATE the new FB!
thanks man, this made finding the RSS feed address really easy, works like a charm
Oh – and – the ‘Friends’ page has changed and it looks like FB has removed the ability to subscribe to a friend’s feed or view your friends’ status updates. Gooooo Facebook.
Thank you so much! Finally I can pull FB into FF. Whew!
Now the big question. Do you know of any way to pull a feed from Facebook “pages”? I have a couple set up that have different status updates than my personal page.
Thanks!! 🙂
I have the same problem as chilly and ritchie.
This isn’t working for me, either, unfortunately. I get the same error message as “chilly” and when I click the link am just sent right back to my profile page.
Thanks, very helpful. Do you know how to find the feed for my links/posted items?
Hi, thanks for your tutorial – but is it possible that they are now “blocking” all feed access? When I try the method described in your last update, FB tells me:
But the new URL just takes me to my FB profile. I don’t get the point, as the “all friends feed” is still publicly available for any interested party. If it’s a privacy issue FB could at least let users opt in… or are they that afraid to lose clicks via aggregation?
Hi,
I was looking for this! Thanks, I finally managed to set up a RSS status feed in Friendfeed.
I don’t think toothpaste was suggested.
After spending close to an hour trying to get this thing to work, I realized that it was a wasted hour from my life to tell people that I am buying toothpaste on one network hoping that the message could be linked to another network so that they know I am buying toothpaste as well.
Think its time everyone calms down, shuts off the computers and physically tells a friend they are buying toothpaste. Better yet, maybe have a friend go along to buy said dentifrice.
My last solution STILL WORKS for me. No idea why it wouldn’t work for everyone. I removed the old original link I had on here because people aren’t reading all the way down.
Tried above, when switching out status for notification, no go, says cannot be found. Then did the last post, which then showed –
This feed URL is no longer valid. Visit this page to find the new URL, if you have access, http://www.facebook.com/minifeed.php?status&id=558040194.
Directing me to my minifeed in non RSS format….
Hi,
I tried the last solution in this post (UPDATE 22APR09) but it seems that facebook has removed it. Do you have another solution to get statuses?
chilly, I have no idea what the problem is. No offense or anything, but I can’t help but think you’re missing a step somewhere…. either that, or maybe it’s a regional thing, which would be really strange (although not completely unheard of).
– Head to your Facebook > Inbox > Notifications page
– Click on the link for “Your Notifications” subscription at the bottom of the right column. The RSS page for “*Your Name*’s Facebook Notifications” loads.
– In the URL, edit “notifications.php” to “status.php”. Leave the rest of the URL alone. Hit enter and you’ll get the RSS page for “*Your Name*’s Facebook Status Updates”.
– Copy that entire URL and paste it where ever you need to enter your RSS feed address on your website/blog/etc.
Still won’t work. I get black page with this message….
This feed URL is no longer valid. Visit this page to find the new URL, if you have access, http://www.facebook.com/minifeed.php?status&id=XXXXXXXXXX.
I click on link and just goes back to homepage. 🙁
Facebook seems to do anything they can to work against people these days.
It was working for me last night as well. Even today, my status RSS page shows up no problem
the notification / status swap doesn’t work anymore. the status feed was removed.
DAMN IT FACEBOOK! STOP PLAYING WITH MY EMOTIONS!
Dave, not sure what to tell you. It worked for me last night and worked for me just now after I got your comment.
http://www.facebook.com/feeds/status.php?id=1111111111&viewer=1111111111&key=1111111111&format=rss20 is exactly the feed. I copied and pasted it here and changed the numbers to 1’s to protect my keys.
Sorry to say the latest idea is not working for me today.
I used “http://www.facebook.com/feeds/status.php?id=1111111111&viewer=1111111111&key=1111111111&format=rss20”
and got “HTTP 403 The website declined to show this webpage”
(n.b. I have changed the real data to 1’s here but not in the url I used!!)
Has it been changed yet again?
New update posted.
OK folks, after 2 days of looking for a way to do this, there is hope with the new 2009 Facebook layout to get your own status’ RSS feed:
In FB, go to your Inbox > Notifications page
At the bottom of the right column, there’s the link for the Notifications feed… right click on it and copy the link (or hit properties and copy the URL that shows up in the new window)
To test that it works, paste that URL into your browser and hit enter. (You’ll see your notifications feed show up)
In that URL, change ONLY the portion that stays “notifications.php” to “status.php” and hit enter.
WALLA! YOUR STATUS FEED! *do a little dance*
I figured out where the feed is. Update coming shortly.
well, I think that meanwhile a solution can be to ask a good FB friend to make a friend list only with you and give you the link to that RSS.
I’ll try it and let you know.
Ah yes, but that isn’t the same. It’s your FRIEND’S status feeds, it excludes your own status updates…
And the hunt continues…
If you find it, let me know!
but the feed you talk about on your update is Friend’s Feed not My Feed… do you know where to find my feed… I tryied to add myself as a friend to make a friendlist with myself with no luck… any ideas?
You now go to your inbox and then click notifications at the top and then in the list on the right, click Your Notifications, again at the bottom or the list. There’s your link.
I just updated the post. Thanks Liam. The new feed is located on the Friends tab. http://www.facebook.com/friends/
Your link doesn’t work. It redirects me back to my homepage.
Excellent! Curious…will this work with groups if you’re in the admins list?
How do you put an RSS stream into Facebook?
The link you give here is a real time saver. Been looking for the RSS feed for about 30 minutes. Thanks!
Thanks for this information (especially the URL where the status feed can be found!) It’s currently very difficult to find on Facebook just by clicking around.