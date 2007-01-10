Gmail has a cool search operator called has:attachment. Enter that into Gmail’s search engine will give you every email attachment you’ve ever received in Gmail. You can also refine your search such as, from:gbush has:attachment. This will give you all the mail from anyone with the email prefix gbush that contains an attachment.
If this is something you are liable to do often, create yourself a filter in Gmail to automatically tag new mail the the tag ‘Attachments’ and then you’ll have one-click access to all mail containing attachments.
[via:lifehacker]
Gmail Tip: Quickly find all attachments
Is there, by chance, a way to see all attachments without opening each email. I have a folder of my aunt in uncle’s trip to Hawaii. In that folder I have probably 50 emails each containing one or more pictures is there a way I can view all of those pictures in one spot?
Sorry, not that I know of.
Nice