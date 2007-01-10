Gmail Tip: Quickly find all attachments

Gmail has a cool search operator called has:attachment. Enter that into Gmail’s search engine will give you every email attachment you’ve ever received in Gmail. You can also refine your search such as, from:gbush has:attachment. This will give you all the mail from anyone with the email prefix gbush that contains an attachment.

If this is something you are liable to do often, create yourself a filter in Gmail to automatically tag new mail the the tag ‘Attachments’ and then you’ll have one-click access to all mail containing attachments.

[via:lifehacker]