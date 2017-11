Liked this tweet:

“Hey Siri, pour me a Jim Beam.”

“Here’s what I found about Jim Beam on the web.”

“Alexa, pour me a Jim Beam.”

“I have added a case of Jim Beam to your shopping cart.”

“Hey Google, pour me a Jim Beam.”

*Jim Beam ads follow you around the web for the next few weeks* https://t.co/SRNKuhayKH