Evernote is changing

This is the kind of thing that makes you want to roll-your-own solution. I’ve used Evernote for a long time and even paid for their services. Thing is, they could go away or change at anytime. I’ve been using Dokuwiki for almost a year now in a private wiki I host. It serves just about every reason I used Evernote for except offline access. There are ways around that too. It just hasn’t been an itch I needed to scratch.

Know what people *really* like, @evernote? Taking something they've used for years then crippling it unless they pay pic.twitter.com/aDpsSKXeRJ — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) June 28, 2016

