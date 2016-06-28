Evernote is changing

This is the kind of thing that makes you want to roll-your-own solution. I’ve used Evernote for a long time and even paid for their services. Thing is, they could go away or change at anytime. I’ve been using Dokuwiki for almost a year now in a private wiki I host. It serves just about every reason I used Evernote for except offline access. There are ways around that too. It just hasn’t been an itch I needed to scratch.

