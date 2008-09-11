Delicious Bookmarklet for Google Chrome

Bookmarklets are links you add to your browser’s Bookmarks Toolbar. In this case, it gives you a button to easily save pages to Yahoo’s Delicious service. Here is an illustration if you haven’t used one before:
This is very handy in Google Chrome since we don’t have add-ons or extensions. At least not yet.
Here is how to create the bookmarklet in your Google Chrome browser:
Make sure the “Bookmarks Bar” is visible. If it is not, go to the configuration menu by clicking the wrench icon in the upper right and then check ‘Always show bookmarks bar’. (Hint: Ctrl+B toggles the bookmarks bar on and off)
Drag this link: Bookmark on Delicious up to your Bookmarks Toolbar similar to how it is shown above.
You are done! Happy bookmarking.
Bookmarks speichern…
THANK YOU, very handy! I kept using IE just for this, now I can focus more on chrome!
Thanks alot…. it helps me to find an easier way to have delicious.com during my thesis.
Adios to Firefox and Welcome Chrome..luv ya…
Genius! Cheers mate.
thank you!
I wrote this Delicious extn for Chrome
http://jetfar.com/delicious-bookmarks-chrome-extension/
it wont drag
this is great, thanks
This is cool.
Thanks–this is perfect! I don’t have to ditch Chrome. Still wish it had proper add-ins, tho’
thank u so much… it will steal lots of users to chrome from firefox..
Many thanks for this – I’m gradually switching from FF3.5 to Chrome because of speed issues but being a compulsive bookmarker, a complete swap was out of the question until I found this, cheers!
Simple & quite brilliant. Many thanks.
Thank you a lot! Great!
You don’t need to have the bookmarks bar open. Have a look at my post. You can use the search providers feature in Chrome in a rather undocumented way:
http://jonathan.dickinsons.co.za/blog/2009/06/how-to-use-isgdtiny-urlbookmarklet-x-in-chrome/
Wow… Thanks…. searching for this.
[…] tog udgangspunkt i denne Delicious-bookmarklet til Chrome, og så var det bare at ændre i den med det relativt begrænsede kendskab jeg har til […]
Thanks 🙂
Muito legal essa sua idéia!
Obrigado, faz tempo que procuro por isso!!!
Very cool your idea!
Thank you! So long I’d search for this!
This is a great tip, maybe we could get a way to add links to Digg.com too 🙂
Thanks a lot for the tip.
Really useful.
Wow! Thanks for the tip. We need to wait but Google browser is awesome.
Briliant!!! That was the most important thing I was missing in Chrome! Goodbye Firefox…
[…] toolbar. The Java problem was fixed quickly with an update to Java. And, as it turns out, you can use a bookmarklet to emulate the Delicious tag button. If you want to go to the trouble, you can even define a custom search to allow you to search your […]
