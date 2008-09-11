Delicious Bookmarklet for Google Chrome

Bookmarklets are links you add to your browser’s Bookmarks Toolbar. In this case, it gives you a button to easily save pages to Yahoo’s Delicious service. Here is an illustration if you haven’t used one before:

This is very handy in Google Chrome since we don’t have add-ons or extensions. At least not yet.

Here is how to create the bookmarklet in your Google Chrome browser:chrome_bkmkbar

Make sure the “Bookmarks Bar” is visible. If it is not, go to the configuration menu by clicking the wrench icon in the upper right and then check ‘Always show bookmarks bar’. (Hint: Ctrl+B toggles the bookmarks bar on and off)

Drag this link: Bookmark on Delicious up to your Bookmarks Toolbar similar to how it is shown above.

You are done! Happy bookmarking.

  14. Many thanks for this – I’m gradually switching from FF3.5 to Chrome because of speed issues but being a compulsive bookmarker, a complete swap was out of the question until I found this, cheers!

