Chico, California Posted on July 21, 2017 by Scott Kingery Anyone remember these from back in the day? You couldn’t turn the sound off back then so guys would drill a hole in the case and get a little toggle switch so you could switch it off and play at school. Photo taken at: Chico, California
I remember! That takes me back.
yes! I graduated from football to Donkey Kong. Wish they’d bring this one back.
