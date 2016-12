Can Alexa help solve a murder? Police think so — but Amazon won’t give up her data.

“When police responded to a home in Bentonville, Ark., one Sunday morning last November, they discovered Victor Collins’s dead body in the backyard. Police records describe a grim scene: Collins’s body was floating face up in a hot tub, and his left eye and lips dark and swollen.”

Via http://ift.tt/2iEKb3H