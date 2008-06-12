All the Pies of the Movie Waitress

In a diversion from the usual tech tips and news….
My wife and I were watching the movie Waitress and we decided to write down all the creative pie names and ingredients. I know everyone needs this information so here is the list 🙂
All the Pies of “Waitress”
Pie #1: Blue Plate Special I DON’T WANT EARL’S BABY PIE or BAD BABY PIE – Quiche with egg and brie cheese with a smoked ham center (later referred to as BAD BABY QUICHE PIE by old Joe)
Pie #2: KICK IN THE PANTS PIE – Cinnamon spice custard (Today’s Special)
Pie #3: I HATE MY HUSBAND PIE – “You make it with bittersweet chocolate and don’t sweeten it. You make it into a pudding and drown it in caramel …”
Pie #4: SPAGHETTI PIE – has at home with husband
Pie #5: MARSHMELLOW MERMAID PIE – From when she was in her mermaid stage. Pie made for Dr. Mueller, and given later in the appointment to Dr. Pomatter. “Biblically good!”
Pie #6: FALLIN’ IN LOVE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE PIE – made for Dawn
Pie #7: BABY SCREAMING IT’S HEAD OFF IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT AND RUINING MY LIFE PIE – New York-style cheesecake, brandy brushed and topped with pecans and nutmeg
Pie #8: PEACHY KEEN TARTS – made for Dr. Pomatter
Pie #9: EARL MURDERS ME BECAUSE I’M HAVING AN AFFAIR PIE – “You smash blackberries and raspberries into a chocolate crust.”
Pie #10: I CAN’T HAVE NO AFFAIR BECAUSE IT’S WRONG AND I DON’T WANT EARL TO KILL ME PIE – “Vanilla custard with banana. Hold the banana …”
Pie #11: SPANISH DANCER PIE WITH POTATO CRUST – Joe orders at the Diner
Pie #12: NAUGHTY PUMPKIN PIE – brought to appointment for Dr. Pomatter, but unexpectedly with Dr. Mueller. Dr. Pomatter unexpectedly out of town with wife
Pie #13: STRAWBERRY CHOCOLATE OASIS PIE – After Joe orders this one and Jenna tells him that it’s just a pie: “Just a pie! It’s downright expert. A thing’a beauty … how each flavor opens itself, one by one, like a chapter in a book. First, the flavor of an exotic spice hits ya … Just a hint of it … and then you get flooded with chocolate, dark and bittersweet like an old love affair …” – Joe
Pie #14: PREGNANT MISERABLE SELF PITYING LOSER PIE – “Lumpy oatmeal with fruitcake mashed in. Flambéed of course …”
Pie #15: LONELY CHICAGO PIE – Teaches Dr. Pomatter how to make this one
Pies #16 & #17: CAR RADIO PIE and JENNA’S FIRST KISS PIE – These are pies Jenna’s mom used to make that she fondly remembers.
Pie #18: OLD JOE’S HORNY PIE – Jenna states she is going to invent after a saucy story from Old Joe.
This is my favorite movie,
I love the movie wiatres did watch it several times.
I saw the movie about 100 times and love it. But they should of made a cookbook on the movie! It would of made millions!
Thank you!! I know this took time.and im watching this movie for like the 100th time! I love all the cute names of the pies and Spanish dancer pie, yummm! ! Again thanks for your creative mind!
Am reading a book called The Language of Flowers. It is about a young woman who learns and loves the meanings of all the flowers (has a very sad life). She sells flowers to patrons of a floral shop to elicit an effect on the recipients of the flowers which is desired by the purchasers. It reminded me of something and until I realized it was the pies in the movie The Waitress. I googled until I found your list of the pies. You were a lifesaver. Can’t bear not to remember where I had a similar feeling or experience. Yay yay you!,,,,
i saw this movie n i liv in bahrain so iv nevr had a pie n dont knw hw to mak it eightr well i wana learn n im tryn to gt these recipes cuz i swear they looked soooo yummm!!!! in the movie cn any1 help me out with this prob n send me some recipes n plz point out which pie is the one i should make for my fiance
Perfect! I was looking for this very information. It’s for my husband’s birthday party. We’re having as many of these pies as possible. Again, thanks!
I love thiss movie its the best im obesses with pies from boston cream to coconut key lime!
its the best ever i own my own pie bakery i aam sooooooo obseesed this made me follow the dreams of mine!
Thanks for listing. I was wondering what all the pies are. It has inspired me to cook a few.
Gonna try Jenna’s first kiss pie!!!
I love the movie. Even though its taken me until to watch it!!
Borders sells a Waitress Exclusive DVD with 10 Pie-Recipe cards. Check with your local Borders store.
Some of the pie-recipes: http://waitressmovie.net/jennas-pies/