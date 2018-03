After rising for 100 years, electricity demand is flat. Utilities are freaking out.

“The US electricity sector is in a period of unprecedented change and turmoil. Renewable energy prices are falling like crazy. Natural gas production continues its extraordinary surge. Coal, the golden child of the current administration, is headed down the tubes.”

Via https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2018/2/27/17052488/electricity-demand-utilities