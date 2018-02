Retweeted this tweet:

Stratfor on Twitter: “According to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, Congress will likely take a veto-proof action to preserve NAFTA in the event that U.S. President Donald Trump decides to withdraw from the deal, @insidetrade reported Feb. 27. https://t.co/Hwl5VNRJSH… https://t.co/DvmK2xC5RE“