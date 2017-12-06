Can someone who knows horses explain to me why they would have complete blinders on?? | Reporter helps save horses in wildfire – BBC News https://t.co/uld1eEGqjG #tw #fb
Can someone who knows horses explain to me why they would have complete blinders on?? | Reporter helps save horses in wildfire – BBC News https://t.co/uld1eEGqjG #tw #fb
I knew I could count on you 🙂 I figured it had to be something like that.
via twitter.com
Because they will spook if they SEE the danger. If they don’t see it, some will calm a bit and just follow out of trust. (Not the smartest creatures)
via twitter.com