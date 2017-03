Retweeted this tweet:

b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ on Twitter: “Punxsutawney Phil did a shadow scan and told you to adjust your snow threat model weeks ago. You called it junk science. Who’s laughing now? https://t.co/gpPEprWqZu“