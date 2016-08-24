Chris, as a kind of sidebar to this, we talk about hosting things on our own site. I’ve always kind of thought this should be 1 piece of software we use for everything. I think that way because further down the road when I think about imparting my indieweb knowledge to someone else I could simply say set up WordPress or Withknown or whatever tool is created recently that makes this easy for the average person.

Then I saw Glenn Rice mention Wallabag to you (which looks interesting and I’m going to check it out as well). That got me to thinking maybe it is easier/better to host different tools that are ‘best in class’ for what they do rather than try to shoehorn everything into the same single tool.

Have any thoughts along these lines?

in reply to A New Reading Post-type for Bookmarking and Reading Workflow